Bridges bow out of FA Cup at hands of Ashford

Bridges once again fell at the first hurdle in their FA Cup quest, and to be frank they didn’t deserve anything from an often scrappy encounter where hopeful long balls seemed to be the order of the day.

Bridges had problems with the artificial pitch, hurrying their clearances and bypassing their midfield.

Ashford‘s Tom Michelson was unlucky to see his header from Michael Phillips’ free-kick cannon off the crossbar.

Martin Grant was making his first appearance in goal for Bridges in two years, regular keeper Kieron Thorp having suggested that Grant play in Cup ties, and he made two good blocks from long-range efforts before making a good stop at the feet of Hill.

Giant keeper George Kamurasi then tipped over an effort from Callum Donaghey.

Two minutes into the second half a mix-up then allowed Shaun Welford the space to slip a neat shot beyond Grant for the winner.

Grant made saves from Phillips, Welford and Hill, but the introduction of Ben Godfrey did at least add a bit of bite to the Bridges attack.

Anthony Oleka came close with a ducking header from Steve Sargent’s corner, while Fender fired a shot straight at Kamurasi, but overall it was an uninspiring display from the visitors and Ashford were worthy winners.

Bridges: Grant, Sargent, Adelakun, Bold (Oleka 74), Donaghey, Crellin, Hayles (Godfrey 50), Lansdale, Fender, Garrod (Tait 47), Casselman.

Unused subs: Mobsby, Pulling, Wilson, Thorp.

Aerotron Man of the Match: Devon Fender

Attendance; 225

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.crawleyobserver.co.uk

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/crawleyobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @Crawley_Obby

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Crawley Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.