Crawley Down Gatwick in terrific turnaround

Crawley Down Gatwick recovered from going behind in the first half to gain a resounding 4-1 on Tuesday night.

The Bears started well and dominated the early stages before Jamal Sultan gave them a 29th minute lead.

Sam Cane equalised for the Anvils on the hour before they sealed a fine victory with goals by Kerran Boylan, Ben Brooker and Michael Belli.

Down goalkeeper Andy Greaves was performing miracles against this non-stop attack.

But eventually Sultan found a chink in the Anvils armour to put the Bears in front.

With the exception of a Sean Findlay run and shot, it was Crawley Down who looked to be getting on top as the half ended.

Marc Pelling headed narrowly over before Mike Spence went on a terrific run down the flank then passed inside to Boylan who drove home to restore parity at 1-1.

On 55 minutes Heath broke free and drove a tremendous shot that somehow Greaves kept out.

Cane earned a penalty as he charged through, penalty given, with specialist Olie Leslie on the bench it was left to Boylan to do the business which he did. 2-1 Anvils.

With just seven minutes left, substitute Ben Brooker broke down the left then cut in to shoot past the Bears keeper to lead 3-1.

Finally in the final moments, Michael Belli sealed the points with Anvils’ fourth.

Crawley Down Gatwick: Greaves, Sullivan, Barton, Hutchins, Pelling, Day, Greig (Brown) Belli, Leslie (Boylan), Cane (Brooker), Spence

Man of the Match: Belli

Attendance: 86

