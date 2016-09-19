Cray 3 Bridges 2: Bridges undone by Haynes’ brace

A hat-trick from Danny Haynes was just enough to gain victory for the home side after goals from Hakeem Adelakun and Allan Tait, both from penalties.

Cray Wanderers’ Haynes was the difference from beginning to end with his tantalising runs down the wing, which Bridges just couldn’t cope with.

From the kick-off they showed their intent, captain Lea Dawson got himself into the box on the first attack, but for a well-timed tackle from Dan Mobsby he would have surely scored.

It took Bridges 10 minutes to get the first decent attack when the excellent Hakeem Adelakun slide ruled a pass to Allan Tait whose shot went just wide.

Tony Garrod tried a couple of long-range shots but it didn’t cause Cray’s keeper too much trouble.

Then Haynes came into action with a defence-splitting run into the box only to see his shot go wide.

Then on 24 minutes he repeated the run, escaping two tackles and this time slotting home.

Adelakun did his best trying to create chances for the Bridges strikers.

But then on 35 minutes a penalty was awarded which Adelakun blasted into the back of the net.

The remainder of the half saw Haynes at will darting into the box with his pace which Martin Dynan just couldn’t cope with.

Virtually from the kick-off of the second half Martin Grant was brought into action with a fine save from Haynes.

On 51 minutes Adelakun tried an auspicious lob from the half-way line which nearly caught out Nick Blue.

Then on 53 minutes a double save from Grant kept the score all level.

But a repeat of his first goal in the 54th minute saw Haynes get his second of the match.

In another attempt, Haynes was brought down in the box by Mobsby, who got up and slotted the penalty for his hat-trick.

In the dying minutes Tait scored from the penalty spot after being brought down in the box.

Tuesday night see Bridges at home to Horsham in a local derby, kick-off 7.45pm.

Bridges: Grant, Mobsby; Dynan (Hayles 65), Adelakun, Donaghey, Pulling (Lansdale 58), Fender, Wilson, Tait, Garrod (Cook 20), Fernandes

Unused subs: Howard-Bold; Casselman

Attendance: 107

Aerotron Man Of The Match: Hakeem Adelakun

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.crawleyobserver.co.uk

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/crawleyobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @Crawley_Obby

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Crawley Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.