Fender earns Three Bridges draw with last-minute equaliser

Just as it looked as though Bridges were going to pay again for squandered chances, up popped Devon Fender to slide home in the first of the four minutes added minutes.

Bridges probably could have been two or three clear inside the first ten minutes but for some poor finishing and stubborn Godalming defending.

Callum Donaghey, Hakeem Adelakun and Jamie Crellin all had efforts cleared in quick succession as a corner came over, and Donaghey then headed wide.

Jaz Ratteray-Smith headed wide when he was unmarked at the far post, but back came Bridges with Allan Tait heading wide and then having a shot blocked as the hosts threatened to run riot.

Donaghey headed wide again from Adelakun’s cross, but Godalming were content to counter-attack in the first half and they nearly scored after 17 minutes when an angled shot by Piers Oldland brought a smart save from Kieron Thorp.

Donaghey was again involved but his header from Stefon Hayles’ cross went wide once more.

A slick move involving Steve Sargent and Tony Garrod finished with Tait shooting wide.

Oldland proceeded to shoot wide in one of Town’s attacks, but after 35 minutes Thorp was forced to make another marvellous save to deny Ashley Lloyd.

The second half started in much the same way with Adelakun firing a free-kick just over, but Godalming were starting to get more confident and they looked to have grabbed a winner after 81 minutes when substitute Leo Burgess made an instant impact with an inviting cross which Matt Anton met with a fine header.

Donaghey came close with another header from Fender’s cross, but with another defeat looking a distinct possibility, Sargent fed Fender for that late equaliser.

Bridges: Thorp, Hayles (Mobsby 90+2), Adelakun, Lansdale, Pulling, Crellin, Sargent, Donaghey, Tait (Bold 63), Garrod, Fernandez (Fender 57).

Unused subs: Casselman; Oleka

Attendance: 76

Aerotron Man of the Match:

Steve Sargent

Bridges do not have a game this Saturday as original opponents Chipstead are on FA Cup duty, but Paul Faili’s men are at home next Tuesday, September 6 when they entertain Lewes.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.crawleyobserver.co.uk

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/crawleyobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @Crawley_Obby

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Crawley Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.