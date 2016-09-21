Oakwood player feels better as game abandoned after clash of heads

Oakwood footballer Darren Tidey is recovering after a clash of heads caused a cup match against East Preston to be abandoned.

The incident happened last night when he and an opponent jumped up for the ball, leaving him knocked out.

An ambulance was called and paramedics checked him over and he felt better so did not go to Worthing Hospital.

officials decided to abandon the game.

Oakwood manager Mark Gilbert said: “Spectators could hear a crack of heads and it was sickening.

“Our physio, Lindsay O’Connor, treated him immediately but he was knocked out, so she called for an ambulance.

“It took about 45 minutes for the ambulance to arrive and when it came, he was checked out by paramedics and allowed to go home.

“He was driven back by my son, Toby Gilbert.”

Mark Gilbert added he had spoken to Tidey this morning and he was feeling better but had taken a day off from his builder’s job.

East Preston Football Club issued this statement on their website:

“Our RUR Cup game was abandoned after 28 minutes when Oakwood player Darren Tidey sustained a nasty head injury.

“After a clash of heads between EP’s Matt Smith and Oakwood’s Darren Tidey which resulted in a head injury to Tidey the RUR Cup game was abandoned after 28 mins with the score at 0-0.

“All at East Preston wish Darren well and hope he recovers quickly.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.crawleyobserver.co.uk

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/crawleyobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @Crawley_Obby

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Crawley Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.