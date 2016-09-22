Sussex sides ordered to replay FA Vase encounter

Worthing United and Peacehaven & Telscombe Football Club’s have been ordered to replay their abandoned FA Vase first-round qualifying encounter on Saturday.

The original tie on September 10 was called off at Lyons Way after 70 minutes following an alleged assault on a Mavericks player.

Following a meeting of an FA Vase sub-committee held on Wednesday, an official statement from the FA was released: “The two clubs were subsequently charged for failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and/or refrained from provocative and/or violent conduct.

“Worthing denied the breach of FA Rule E20[a], however, this was found proven following an Independent Regulatory Commission hearing, Peacehaven admitted the breach.

“The FA Vase sub-committee considered the successful charges brought against both clubs and felt the appropriate action was to order the game to be replayed.”

United will meet Peacehaven at their Lyons Way home on Saturday following the decision (3pm).

Worthing United chairman Steve Taylor was pleased to see a decision finally reached and said: “I’m pleased a decision has been reached and it’s something we want to put behind us now. We’ve got to play Peacehaven in the FA Vase and twice in the league, I’m hoping to speak with their chairman and committee at some point before the game to put this all behind us.”

Speaking to Peacehaven’s club website, interim board chairman Jez Avens said: “I’m glad a decision has been made and that both clubs can now move forward and put this difficult and unfortunate situation behind us.”

