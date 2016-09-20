Three Bridges 1 Horsham 2: Dodd and Duncan goals earn derby honours

Horsham won the local bragging rights against Three Bridges thanks to two second-half goals by Terry Dodd and Alex Duncan..

Bridges pulled a goal back through Allan Tait but it was the visitors who sealed three points through a dominant display.

Football, Ryman League South Division: Horsham FC Lee Curney. Pic Steve Robards SR1626377 SUS-160920-151308001

Horsham took the lead eight minutes into the second half with a spot-kick, powerfully put away by Dodd after he was judged to have been fouled in the penalty area.

Duncan made it 2-0 to Horsham four minutes later when he followed up an initial shot spilled into his path by keeper Kieron Thorp.

Bridges briefly made it a contest through a Tait header 13 minutes later, but this proved to be it as Horsham saw out the game firmly in the driving seat.

Bridges handed a debut to new signing former Lewes defender Jay Conroy.

Horsham FC. George Branford. Pic Steve Robards SR1626343 SUS-160913-134040001

He played at right-back in place of Mark Pulling. He was one of three changes to the side which lost at Cray Wanderers with regular keeper Kieron Thorp and John Lansdale coming in for Martin Grant and the injured Tony Garrod.

Horsham made two changes from Saturday’s line-up which lost at Sittingbourne with Tom Lawley and Liam MacDevitt replacing Lewis Hyde and Tony Nwachukwu.

Bridges had the first attempt on goal when Hakeem Adelakun fired the ball from outside the area to keeper Josh Pelling who made an easy save.

Horsham then created two chances to score when Dan Sackman headed a free-kick on-target which was saved by Thorp.

Football: Ryman League South Division: Three Bridges FC, Allan Tait. Pic Steve Robards SR1626472 SUS-161209-131236001

Hornets went close to scoring moments later when former Bridges’ captain Lee Carney headed a corner inches wide of the post.

Bridges only other chance came half-way through the half when Tait made a run and put through Ricardo Fernandes for a one-on-one with keeper Pelling who made a fine save.

Horsham finished the half looking the better side but with nothing to show for their forays into the Bridges half.

Carney’s corner found Scott Kirkwood who forced Thorp from point-blank range to finger-tip the ball over the bar.

Finally, Horsham striker Dodd blasted a left-footed shot on target which Thorp again did well to deal with.

The game exploded into life when three goals were scored in the next 25 minutes after the restart.

Dodd gave Horsham the lead from the penalty spot, powerfully struck with his left foot after he was brought down in the area.

Lawley supplied Scott Kirkwood for a chance from the edge of the area which he dragged wide.

Branford made it 2-0 to Horsham in the 51st minute, tapping in after an initial shot was spilled by keeper Thorp.

Horsham had looked impressive but now it was time for Bridges to fight back as Devon Fender hit the post.

Moments later, Tait pulled a goal back with a low, diving header from Fender’s cross to make it 2-1 with 19 minutes to go.

Horsham had the final shot of the game when left back Matt Whitehead, returning like Carney to play his former club, fired a shot from 30 yards which was on target and was saved by Thorp as Horsham finished on top.

Bridges: Thorp, Conroy, Dynan (Cook 69), Wilson, Donaghey (Hayles 32), Mobsy, Lansdale (Howard-Bold 9), Adelakun, Tait, Fender, Fernandes. Unused subs: Cook, Casselman, Grant.

Horsham: Pelling, Duncan, Whitehead, Branford, Jones, Sackman, Lawley, Kirkwood (Harris 65), Dodd (Nwachukwu 69), Carney, MacDevitt (Farmer 84). Unused subs: Lira de Andrade, Chadwick.

Referee: Gregory Read

Attendance: 139

