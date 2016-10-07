Luke Wells signs new two-year contract with Sussex

Sussex batsman Luke Wells has put pen to paper on a new two-year contract at The 1st Central County Ground.

The 25 year-old left-hander, born in Eastbourne, progressed through the Age Group and Academy ranks at Hove to make his first-class debut in 2010.

He has since gone on to score over 5,000 runs for Sussex, with his career-best of 208 coming against Surrey at The Oval in 2013.

He scored 859 runs in the Specsavers County Championship in 2016, hitting four centuries. His top score of the year of 181 came against Glamorgan at Hove, where he and Ben Brown put on 294, the second-highest fifth-wicket partnership in Sussex’s history.

He was also awarded his County Cap this season, during the match with Derbyshire at Hove back in May.

Wells will spend the winter playing Grade Cricket in Australia, for Sydney-based University of New South Wales.

Wells said of his new contract, “I’m really chuffed to sign a new deal. This is the club I’ve been at since I was nine years old so it’s nice to sign for another two years.

“The club is in a period of transition at the moment and I’m really excited to be a part of that process to move the club forward, and move my own game forward.

“It was brilliant for me to get capped this year. It meant a lot to me and I had to work really hard to get it. Once you get that recognition, you do feel more like a senior player in the team.”

Sussex’s Head Coach Mark Davis said, “I’m very pleased that Luke has extended his contract. Having been capped this year, and scoring four first-class centuries, he has given us a very positive and clear indication that he is an integral part of the club moving forward.”

