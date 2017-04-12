Ben Jones furious after Doncaster officials prefer their man

Ben Jones was angry after controversially losing the vacant Commonwealth Featherweight title at York Hall in Bethnal Green, East London.

The final result was a split decision in favour of the visiting boxer from Doncaster, Jason Cunningham.

Jones, from Crawley and Capel, was unhappy with the result saying: “I watched the video and there is no way that I lost that fight.”

“I was the aggressor, the person to come forward the whole time, any meaningful punch was from myself.”

“I couldn’t get more than four or five shots off without him running away.”

Jones has a clear view of how the fight unfolded, by saying; “He started OK and was nicking the first couple of rounds,

“But the last four rounds, I wasn’t nicking them, I was clearly winning them.”

Jones praised Cunningham as a ‘good fighter’ but he had an issue with the fairness of the bout, with two of the three judges and the referee being from Cunningham’s home town, Doncaster, or close by.

He said: “The two judges from his area scored for him, maybe shows you that there was a little bit wrong with the judging.”

“It’s just a massive shame, a shame in boxing’s eyes as well.”

Jones refused to be drawn on his future but when asked about a re-match he said: “Of course I would want another fight but I know where it would be, Doncaster with three Doncaster judges, it would be exactly the same result.”