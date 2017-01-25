BOWLS: Grattons beat London Scottish

On Sunday the Grattons men team played host to London Scottish who had travelled from all over the South East of England.

This was the first time we had played them for about ten years.

Scores on the rinks were varied but Grattons held the lead at half-time by 15 points.

After tea, Grattons continued to apply pressure, winning 120-95.

Captain Kim Robinson said, “It was a pleasure to welcome the London Scots back to Grattons. I am sure it will become a regular fixture for us in the future.” The top rink was Norman Kennard, Pete Heaver, skip Bernie Holt and Brian Knott.

The Grattons mixed team played London Civil Service at home on Saturday.

It was a bitterly cold day outside, but everyone’s minds were on the game to come.

Grattons soon moved into the lead which they maintained until teatime when they were 22 shots ahead.

Grattons continued to pile on the pressure after tea, eventually winning 150-79.

Captain Kim Robinson said: “This is a game that we usually win but you never know what might happen. Everyone played really well, including our opposition”

The top rink was skip Mike Hawkins, Helen Walton, Helen Stubbs and Ted Smith.

