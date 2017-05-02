Cheer gets her hands on English Schools Table Tennis Association title

Kate Cheer finally got her hands on an English Schools Table Tennis Association title after several near misses.

The Crawley player was among more than 300 players from 50 counties competing at the event at Aldersley Leisure Village in Wolverhampton.

Seeded first, she worked her way through group and knockout stages to set up a final against fifth seed Sarah Menghistab.

It was a close match, with Cheer edging the first two sets and then turning up the power in the fourth after Menghistab had closed the deficit. The final scoreline was 13-11, 12-10, 9-11, 11-6 in the West Sussex girl’s favour.

Cheer, 17, said: “I’ve come second or third so many times at under-11, under-13 and under-16 but I’ve never won, so it’s really good to do that.”

Cheer will next be competing at the Junior National Championships in Gillingham this weekend.