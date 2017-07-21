Crawley AC women secure promotion

Have your say

Crawley AC’s women secured promotion to Divison 1 when they finished second to local team Sale Harriers Manchester in their final UKWAL Division 2 fixture of the season in Leigh.

Sprinter Kim Baptiste once again ran a fast time in the 100m, 11.51, although it was wind-assisted (+2.5 m/s) and doesn’t count as a club record.

Cralwey AC's Lillie Franks, Adam Lindon and Orla Brothers

Crawley AC’s under-13/under-15 team finished their season in the YDL season with a win.

The team had several victories and strong performances and, unlike the previous two fixtures, this time the club weren’t denied points by a cancelled pole vault.

The victory should have secured Crawley the Southern West 1 League title and they go into a paper match for promotion back into the Premier 2 Division.

Crawley athletes had one of their most successful English Schools Championships with a record haul of medals at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham:

Gold: Lillie Franks senior girls high jump 1.72m; Orla Brothers senior girls’ 400m hurdles 59.47; Adam Lindo junior boys’ long jump 6.35m PB.

Silver: William Snashall junior boys’ pole vault 3.45m

(Second claim: Charlotte Alexander inter-girls’ 3000m 9:34.05)

Bronze: Natasha Purchas inter-girls’ pole vault 3.60m, Rhys Turner senior boys’ 200m 21.51 (pb), Abigail Packham junior girls’ 75m hurdles 11.30

Fourth: Jess Lambert inter- girls’ 300m hurdles 44.42 pb

Harrison Leach inter-boys’ discus 44.42m PB, Grace Vans Agnew 6th inter-girls’ 300m hurdles 44.92 =PB, Millie Noyce 7th junior girls’ shot 11.10m

Lauren Lethbridge 10th pool B qualifying inter-girls’ long jump 5.10m, Cicely Cole 13th senior girls’ pole vault 3.20m, Katie Sexton 15th senior girls pole vault 3.05m

Charlie Finnie 5th junior boys’ shot 13.11m PB, Ivo Pitts 7th junior boys’ javelin 48.56m

Callum Stone junior boys’ 1500m heat 2 9th 4:20.60.