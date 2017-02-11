Dramatic Fed Cup fightback from Konta and Watson

Johanna Konta and Heather Watson came from a set down in the final-match decider as Great Britain kept alive their Fed Cup promotion hopes with a dramatic play-off victory over Croatia.

The British pair recorded a 4-6 6-4 6-3 success against Ana Konjuh and Donna Vekic in the doubles after a surprise defeat for Konta left the teams level following the singles matches.

Victory in Tallinn means Anne Keothavong’s team progress to a further play-off in April, which could see them reach the competition’s second tier - World Group II - for the first time in almost a quarter of a century.

Britain had the perfect start on Saturday and looked like they might wrap up the contest in the singles when Watson began by comfortably beating Vekic in straight sets, 6-2 6-4.

But world number 10 Konta, ranked 27 places higher than her opponent, was beaten 4-6 3-6 by talented 19-year-old Konjuh to send the tie into a winner-takes-all doubles rubber.

Konta and Watson endured the worst possible start to the final match as the Croatians secured a double break to lead 3-0 and, despite some resistance, they eventually lost the first set 6-4.

Australian Open quarter-finalist Konta then caused some consternation by receiving treatment to her left ankle early in the second but she shrugged off the minor problem to help restore parity and force a deciding set.

Konta dropped the opening service game of the the third, double-faulting to give the Croatians an early advantage, but the next three games also went against the serve to leave it tied at 2-2 with the tension mounting.

The British duo then finally put daylight between themselves and their opponents to wrap up victory and continue their quest to gain promotion from Euro/Africa Zone Group I.