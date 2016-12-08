Goals hard to come by at Milton Keynes as losing run continues

Horsham slumped to their sixth straight defeat and remain second-from-bottom in South Premier Division 1 after a 2-0 reverse at Milton Keynes.

Several things are consistent about Andy Isaacs’ Horsham team at the moment: they can’t buy a goal, they can’t buy the smallest piece of luck and they’re now seven games without a victory. Habits which need to be broken. Horsham embarked on the long trek to Milton Keynes and the hosts approached the game with a very negative set-up, slow-playing deep in defence.

For the first 35 minutes, it looked worth the 200-mile round trip as Horsham took the honours in the first half of a cagey game.

A combination of poor discipline, poor judgement and poor umpire management saw the visitors reduced to nine men just before the turn around but, with the score 0-0 at half-time, it was game on and all to play for.

Horsham saw out the penalties, got 11 men back on the pitch and once again set about breaking down the home defence.

Games like this hinge on mistakes, bad luck, or disputed infringements. On a rare home attack Sam Gill was adjudged to have fouled an attacking player in the D.

For a penalty flick to be awarded the foul has to actively prevent a player from scoring – with keeper Andrew Isaacs defending his line the offence seemed to merit no more than a short corner.

However, the umpire saw things differently, pointed to the penalty spot, and Horsham went a goal down.

In most games Isaacs would have saved Milton Keynes’ second goal, but it was an opportunist reverse stick shot that flew past him into the back of the net. Yet with more than 15 minutes on the clock Horsham were still in the game.

Strong attacking from Horsham saw a series of short corners, the problem being that specialist drag flicker Ellis Woolley was sitting on the bench having taken a ball to the nose.

Matt Hough stepped up but couldn’t find the net leaving Horsham facing with a long way back in every sense of the word.

Horsham host Henley on Saturday in their final game before the Christmas break and team manager Al Campbell said: “Every game is equally important.

“But we have some previous with Henley and the boys who played against them a couple of seasons ago would dearly love to settle the score.

“A win would be the perfect Christmas present, both for the squad and the club.”

