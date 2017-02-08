HOCKEY: Crawley suffer badly after good start against Burnt Ash

After an unbeaten start to the year, Crawley came into this game against Burnt Ash knowing a win would see them leapfrog their opponents and move clear of the developing relegation struggle below.

The game started well for Crawley, and their dominance of the opening 20 minutes resulted in the lead.

Some fine work from Reece Banton resulted in a penalty stroke which was converted by Kieran Fuller for his tenth goal of the campaign.

However, Crawley seemed to step off after this; losing shape and discipline and allowing Burnt Ash to take command.

Some fast, skilful counter-attacking and a healthy slice of good fortune resulted in a flurry of goals and Burnt Ash took a 3-1 lead into half-time as Crawley struggled to put any meaningful play together.

An improved second half performance saw Crawley piling on the pressure in search of a way back into the game and good chances went begging for James Murphy and Fuller.

Aided by several excellent saves from their keeper the experienced Burnt Ash defence held firm, and their forwards continued to look threatening on the break.

Then with ten minutes to go the game was finally settled as a well worked short corner put Burnt Ash out of sight.

The final score was 4-1, and while Crawley could rightly feel this scoreline flattered the visitors, the more clinical team on the day took the points.

Crawley: Rockingham (GK), Reigate, Brightwell (C), J.Innes, Yousaf, Wright, Banton, Evans, Fuller, Murphy, Stowell, S.Innes