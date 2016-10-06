Jones set to defend his WBO Intercontinental title next month

WBO Intercontinental Featherweight Champion Ben Jones is set to defend his title at the very same place he claimed it, at The Troxy London in October

The Capel boxer is now at number four in the Official WBO world rankings and has his sights firmly set on becoming number one.

With a vigorous training regime and a lot of determination, Jones is in a strong position to push for a potential world title shot in the near future.

Last time at The Troxy, he lived up to his Duracell nickname with his impeccable fitness and won his fight with a unanimous verdict against Czech Martin Parlagi. It was an entertaining night for all and one he hopes to replicate for his latest title defence.

His fight is the first night to be hosted by Khan Promotions in the UK, where all proceedings will be going to the Amir Khan Foundation.

Jones said: “The support last time out was fantastic and always means so much to me, I am hoping for the same come the 22nd of October.

“I am delighted to be defending my title at The Troxy, but to have Khan Promotions hosting and his foundation associated with the night is something really special.”

To purchase tickets, contact james.willcocks@assassinboxing.com

