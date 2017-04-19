JUDO: Kin Ryu in seventh heaven with Sussex success

Kin Ryu Judo Club based at K2 Crawley, recently sent a squad of 41 to the 2017 Sussex County Championships in Worthing.

Having won the overall title for the previous six years, the athletes were keen to retain their titles and throughout the day, both juniors and seniors fought the best athletes in Sussex for the title of Sussex Champion and they didn’t disappoint.

The squad displayed some of their finest throwing, ground-holds, arm-locks and strangles, with many finishing with the coveted Ippon score - Judo’s equivalent of a Knockout in boxing.

Between them, the squad came away with 18 golds, 10 silvers, 10 bronzes and the overall title for the seventh successive year.

Although there were many superb performances throughout the day, special mentions have to go to Thea Griffey and Zack Wake who both won gold in the junior and senior categories despite being just 15-years-old.

Additionally, Aaron Stone was presented with the Sussex squad’s Most Improved Male Player award, Zack Wake with the Sussex Coaches’ recognition award and Corlia Robertson was awarded the Laurie Suckling Trophy for Sussex Squad Player of the Year.

All medallists will make up part of the 2017 Sussex squad and hope to be selected to represent Sussex at the upcoming Southern Area Inter-County Team Championships, where Sussex will compete against Kent, Surrey and Hampshire for the area title.

The Kin Ryu squad were:

Girls: Megan Howe, Rebecca Worrall, Lucy Robinson, Katherine Burke, Lina Banham, Megan Rothwell, Thea Griffey

Boys: Sam Tang, Aiden Tang, Mikey Porter, Ben Walker, Louis Rothwell, Declan Knight, Mark Rolfe, Josh Brownings, Thomas Stay, William Burke, Ollie Gordon, Thomas Moore, Adam Funnell, Ryan Elnaggiar, Aaron Stone, Ben Rolfe, Zack Wake, Joe Beckett, Ethan Bowie, Henry Olding,

Men – Zack Wake, Carl Boiling, Ertug Vanli, Andrew Woods, Jack Thompson, Louie Bennett-Walsh, Stuart Beckett, Peter Vincent

Ladies: Corlia Robertson, Ellie Worrall, Megan Rothwell, Thea Griffey, Natalie Greenhough.

Kin Ryu have Junior and Senior sessions Monday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at K2.

If you want to try judo contact Lisa Harrison on 07940653563 or email judoref@hotmail.com or come and visit us at K2.