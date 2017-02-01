RUGBY: Crawley fightback to draw with St Francis in derby thriller

Sussex League Division 3

St Francis 31 Crawley II 31

Crawley converted a try with the last kick of the game to deny neighbours St Francis victory on Saturday.

The Saints put on a fantastic performance as both teams played out an entertaining 31-31 draw.

An opening try from George Heron was swiftly followed by an excellent finish from full-back Joe Radoux.

St Francis took advantage of Crawley’s ill-discipline when Brian Lamplough went over as Saints led 19-0 at half-time. Crawley utilised their bench in what turned out to be an excellent half of rugby.

It was Crawley who started the stronger of the two when they went over for their first two tries of the match.

St Francis responded when Ryan Crawley finished an excellent move created from the St Francis Pack.

The two teams then exchanged tries with Dave Callan going over from the Saints, after an beautiful line-out play from himself and hooker Adrian Parson.

Crawley took full advantage of a Saints yellow card to score a converted try to draw level.