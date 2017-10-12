Stephenson’s brace brings Crawley Wasps glory

Crawley Wasps’ reserves beat Bexhill United’s first team 2-1 on Sunday for a third win in a row in the South East Counties Premier Division.

They had to come from behind to do it and were indebted to two Natalie Stephenson penalties – the first after a handball, the second from a foul.

Bexhill hit the post and bar and also forced Rachel Hillman into a good save from close-range.

Captain Zoe Martin was named Thales Player of the Match.

Wasps’ development squad were beaten 3-0 at home by Montpelier Villa in the Sussex Women’s League.

Meanwhile Wasps under-16s put their watching parents through the wringer as they beat Rustington Raiders 5-3.

They were 2-1 up at half time with goals from Alana Delaney and Emily Flegg, and when Delaney made it 3-1 that could have set the seal on the game.

But Rustington made it interesting by scoring twice to equalise and threatening Wasps’ third 3-3 draw of the season.

Lauren Graves kept Rustington at bay before goals by Ellie Livingstone and Flegg secured the win.

Thales Player of the Match: Chloe Upton