Tennis ace Konta makes shortlist for BBC awards

Eastbourne’s Johanna Konta has made the shortlist for the BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2017.

Konta, 26, has enjoyed the best season of her career to date as she achieved her best singles world ranking of four in the summer after the biggest win of her career at the Miami Open, where she beat Venus Williams and Caroline Wozniacki in the semi and final, and then reached the last four at Wimbledon. Her epic quarter-final victory against Simona Halep was seen by 7.4 million viewers, a record audience for a women’s match at SW19 according to BBC figures.

The British No 1 faces stiff competition for the top prize with World heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua leading the nominations alongside the likes of Lewis Hamilton, who won a fourth Formula One drivers’ title last month, and Chris Froome, who won his fourth Tour de France in the summer.

In football, Tottenham striker Harry Kane is in the running. He was the Premier League’s top scorer in 2016-17 for the second season in a row and was England’s leading scorer in their successful World Cup qualifying campaign.

The winner will be decided by public vote, with the live show taking place in Liverpool on December 17.