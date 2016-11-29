Uckfield 12, Crawley 41: Comprehensive win puts Crawley clear at the top

Crawley went three points clear at the top of Sussex 1 on Saturday with a comprehensive bonus point win away to title rivals Uckfield.

Facing their toughest opposition of the season so far, Crawley produced a clinical and disciplined performance that had their travelling support singing their praises long into the night.

Action from Uckfield v Crawley in Sussex Spitfire 1. Picture by by Ron Hill (HillPhotographic)

Applying early pressure in the Uckfield Half, forced the home side to clear their lines with a kick that failed to find touch, moving the ball quickly the counter attack found Centre Sam Musgrove in space and he went over for the opening score.

The home team's response was swift and with Crawley defenders falling off tackles, Uckfield went over in the corner 5–5 and only eight minutes played. It would seem the crowd were in for an entertaining afternoon. Crawley went on to dominate territory and possession for the remainder of the first half, scoring three more tries in the process.

The first from Wing Fraser Thompson who skilfully trapped a cross field kick, gathered the ball and beat two defenders for his try.

A well worked lineout gave Flanker Tobby Tipper a chance to drive over after a powerful run. The final score of the half and bonus point try went to Kris Dean, who started playing on the wing, moved to centre to as a result of an injury and again later in the game moved again to Fullback to accommodate injury – all this form a player in his first season in Senior Rugby. 24–5 up at half time, an Uckfield player in the Sin Bin for repeated infringements, but injuries staring to impact on Crawley.

Further tries came straight away with Lock Kieran Gosling scoring inside the first minute and Scrum Half Steve Wilson picking one up in the 29th minute. 41–5 up with 10 minutes go but injuries sustained forcing a reshuffle.

The final play of the match and final score went to the home side; by now down to 14 men having had a yellow card upgraded to Red following verbal abuse of the Match Official, they turned the ball over on their on line and moved it quickly to the left wing where Crawley were outpaced and despite covering tackles the support was in place to allow Uckfield to go over under the post.

Crawley’s next outing is home to Hellingly on December 10.

