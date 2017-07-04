Nash back at Sussex CCC head for Arundel

Chris Nash returns to the Sussex squad for the Specsavers County Championship match against Leicestershire in the Rathbones Arundel Festival of Cricket, starting on Wednesday (11am).

The opening batsman had to serve a concussion protocol last week after he was hit on the head during practice but returns after missing last week’s drawn game with Gloucestershire.

Left-arm seamer George Garton is also added to the squad after taking two wickets and impressing for England Lions against South Africa during last week’s tour game at Worcester.

Will Beer is also included in the 13-man squad. The leg-spinner took 11 wickets at Arundel Castle three weeks ago when Sussex defeated South Africa A.

A combination of rain and obdurate batting robbed Sussex of victory against Gloucestershire but Head Coach Mark Davis is confident his side can bounce back against a Leicestershire team that Sussex beat last month.

He said: “With the T20 coming up it’s important we go into the break from Championship cricket with a good performance and hopefully a third win in four games, although we fully expect Leicestershire to provide tough opposition as they did at Grace Road earlier in the season.”

Play in the Rathbones Arundel Festival of Cricket starts at 11am on all four days and gates open at 9.30am.

Stick with this website for updates over the course of the week.

Sussex squad: Nash, Finch, Wells, van Zyl, Wright, Brown ©, Jordan, Wiese, Archer, Briggs, Garton, Beer, Sakande.