Copthorne ladies triumph in inter-club championship

Sussex County Ladies Golf Association held the Inter-club Championship Finals at the Nevill Golf Club in Tunbridge Wells on Wednesday August 24.

The finals are the culmination of six months competition for women golfers of all handicaps.

Copthorne Golf Club team captain Lynne Whalley and ladies captain Carole Hayward proudly holding the plaque and trophy SUS-160829-165013002

Representing more than 40 Sussex clubs, there were 113 different teams who played in over 400 matches between them.

A total of 35 different clubs competed in Division 2.

The final saw Copthorne victorious for the first time in the event’s 93-year history, with Slinfold runners-up.

The team was Julie Weddell, Maggie Haydon, Jane Davidson, Janis Kinnear, Lynne Whalley, Janis Wilson and Joanne Mott, pictured with their squad members.

Team captain Lynn Whalley from Southgate, Crawley said: “We played exceptionally well in hot conditoions of 32 degrees C, we used umbreaals to creat some shade.

“The whole team turned up and we were really excited about being in the final.

“It was quite nerve-wracking: I had a six-foot putt to halve on the 18th hole in front of 40 peoples who were watching!

“We had a lot of supporters from the club, including our emn’s and women’s captains Keith and Carole Hayward.

The Division 3 final was contested by the holders Crowborough Beacon playing Royal Ashdown Forest.

It was very close with many of the games going to the 18th hole, eventually it went down to the last match with Ashdown clinching victory 4-3.

The team was Nicky Russell, Eve Spear, Anouk Bos, Lynne Rowan, Liz Stone and Tina Gordon, pictured with squad members and team captain Karena Meyer.

Worthing successfully defended the Division 1 title, beating Crowborough Beacon who had two teams through to the finals this year.