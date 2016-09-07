Cottesmore ladies win County Rumble

Cottesmore Golf Club ladies won the sixth SCLGA County Rumble played at Haywards Heath.

In a field of teams from over 20 different clubs around the county, Linda Adamson, Hazel Brown and Shirley Vance won the keenly contested ‘best two scores out of three’ fun event with 74 points on countback from Ham Manor.

Heather Skinner and Jill Lewis have raised a magnificent £655 for the Lady Captain’s charity ‘Help our Wounded Royal Marines’ by completing a timed 54-hole Foursomes Challenge round of golf.

Starting early in the morning, they completed the marathon round in a time of 7 hours 37 minutes 24 seconds!

Men’s section member, Les Mitchell, bought the winning timed ticket and there were 14 more prizes for those who had contributed to the total raised.

