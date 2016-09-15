Crawley’s Dunlevy wins gold in Rio

Cyling star Katie-George Dunlevy has won a gold medal at the Paralympic Games in Ireland.

Representing Ireland with her pilot Eve McCystal, she won the B Tandem Time Trial at Pontal in Brazil in a time of 38 mins 59.22 secs.

This was 33 seconds ahead of nearest rivals Japan who were second.

It was a nice reward for years of hard work after she narrowly missed out on a medal at the 2012 Paralympics in London.

Dunlevy, from Gossops Green, said to Newstalk Radio: There’s a lot of emotions going through my head but I’m absolutely delighted. It’s the happiest day of my life so far.

“It’s been a long road - four years hard training and ups and downs. I’m delighted to have got the medal.”

McCrystal added: “As Katie said, it has been hard. It’s always that bit harder when there’s two of you. But then, we always had one goal in mind. From the start, we said we were going for a gold medal.”

