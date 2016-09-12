Crawley’s Jody Grinham wins silver medal

Crawley archer Jody Grinham has won a silver medal at the Paralympic Games in Rio.

Competing with John Stubbs (Warrington), she lost 151-143 against China in the final tonight.

On the way they beat Korea’s Kim Mi Soon and Leek Ouk Soo in the semi-final by just one point, 144-143.

This afternoon they gained another narrow one-point win to defeat Italy in the quarter-final.

Grinham, 23, is a former Ifield Cummunity College student from Tilgate while Stubbs previously won a goal medal at the Beijing Paralympics.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.crawleyobserver.co.uk

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/crawleyobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @Crawley_Obby

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Crawley Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.