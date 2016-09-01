Discus ace Jade is revving for Tokyo Olympics

Crawley discus ace Jade Lally is determined to get to the next Olympics in 2020 in Tokyo despite her disappointing result in Rio.

She has returned to form to throw 61.45m which gained a fourth-place finish at the prestigious Diamond League meeting in Paris.

Just behind the three throwers who finished ahead of her were the three Olympic medallists in Brazil.

In fact her best throw at the weekend was just 53cm behind the Olympic bronze medallist.

This was a great improvement from her frustrating 15th place in her qualifying group at Rio, which took place in rain-delayed wet conditions.

She returned home from Rio and was only back for thre days before flying out again to compete in Paris.

Lally, 29, has returned from Paris brimming with confidence.

She said: “Everyone in the Rio competition struggled, even the winner only managed two throws which counted.”

She is looking forward to competing in next year’s World Championships which are being held in London.

She said: “In London I will be able to gain access to the throwing circle beforehand and it will not be my first major championship.

“I think I will do really well and I want to compete again in the next Olympics in 2020 in Tokyo.”

