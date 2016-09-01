Felbridge Bowling Club celebrate league promotion

Celebrations ran long into the night on Tuesday at Felbridge Bowling Club as the Mid Sussex League team beat Southwater by 8-2 to win the league and gain promotion to Division 1 for the first time.

Captain Tony Plater was generous in his praise for the team’s consistent performances in winning all but one of their matches.

The final Nicholas Soames Australian Pairs results were mixed, one team winning by 10-0, the other losing by 10-0.

In the final John Spriggs League match at home to Buxted Park the team lost by 7-3 but managed to retain its place in the league for next season.

Two friendlies were played: West Hoathly were victorious over Felbridge by 102-89 whilst Nutley lost at home by 54-40.

The final event of the week was organised by Club President Anne Ogden as a fun day for members and to raise funds for St Catherine’s Hospice.

She thanked the players and their families for their support and generosity.

This week’s activity at Felbridge Bowling Club was subdued by comparison with recent weeks.

With all league matches completed, attention was concentrated on the internal competitions and the line up for Finals day was completed.

Matches will take place on Sunday, September 4 starting at 10.30am and will include a lunchtime barbecue for playing members and spectators.

Three friendly matches took place last week and, on the hottest afternoon of the year so far, the club beat Warlingham Park at their rink by 71-35.

On Saturday, on the first appearance at Acting Club Captain by Colin Brewer, a strong Southwater side was victorious by 78-63.

The final match of the week was at home against Handcross and resulted in a win for Felbridge by 87-60.

