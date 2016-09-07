GOLF: Brice collects Cottesmore hat-trick

Margaret Brice collected her third Cottesmore Ladies trophy this year by winning the June Monk Cup on Bank Holiday Monday with a score of 41 points, which also cut her handicap to 25.

In second place was Pat Johns with 38 points from Jill Lewis in third place with 37 points.

Jill Lewis was herself a winner last week by taking the Newman Cup with a score of 40 points in a field of 34 ladies. In second place was Penny Gaunt with 39 points and third was Brenda Williams with 38 points.

Sue Ford won the nine-hole Griffin Stableford with 15 points. Penny was pipped by one-point into second place but her Gross Score of 79 on the day equalled the Course Record set by Iona McKean last year.

