PARACYCLING: Dunlevy finishes seventh in Rio

Crawley cycling star Katie-George Dunlevy finished seventh in her opening event at the Paralympic Games in Rio.

Representing Ireland, she was competing with pilot Eve McCrystal in the Women’s B Tandem 1000m Time Trial at the velodrome.

Completing four laps of the track, they finished four seconds outside the medals in seventh place with a time of 1 minute 12.332 seconds.

Team GB’s four-times World champions Sophie Thornhill won gold together with Helen Scott in a new Paralympic Record of 1 minute 6.283 seconds.

Dunlevy, from Gossops Green, will next be in action from the velodrome track on Sunday, September 11 at 4.30pm UK time.

Katie-George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal competing at the World Paracycling Track Championships in Italy SUS-160504-111336002

