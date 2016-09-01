Rusper Golf Club ladies’ success

The ladies of Rusper Golf Club near Newdigate have been enjoying some great golfing events both at home and away.

Despite some torrential rain, the Lady Captain’s Charity Day in June was a great success and raised £500 for Cancer Research.

Their Ladies’ Invitation Day on July 20 was a huge success with Lynne Fatah and Joanna Parker taking the first prize.

The ladies enjoyed beautiful weather and the course was playing very well indeed.

The lunch provided by Sara Blunden and her team was wonderful and much appreciated by everyone.

A total of 14 ladies took part in the club birthday bash and enjoyed wonderful weather and a very tasty barbecue provided by Sara and Clive Blunden and family.

Twelve ladies participated in the captain’s away nights at the Dorset Golf and Country Club.

The sun shone every day and the ladies enjoyed the challenge of the three nine-hole courses with Maggie Stoner the overall individual winner by one point from Sally Young.

Last week saw the ladies complete the final week of the Combination Trophy with a very close finish with three ladies on 54 points.

It all rested on the nett medal score on the final day and in third place was Judith Marshall, second was Jean Thomson but the winner for 2016 was Val Barrett (pictured above right with lady captain Judith Marshall).

