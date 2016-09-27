Crawley Rugby Club score 104 points at Bognor

Sussex Spitfire One

Bognor II 0 Crawley 104

Crawley travelled to Bognor on Saturday keen to back up last week’s win over Hove with another strong performance.

Crawley scored their opening try was scored with less than a minute on the clock.

The second score quickly followed from the restart; the strong evasive running skills that was to be on show for the remainder of the afternoon threatened the Bognor defensive line and good support with accurate handling saw the second try recoded.

Their 12–0 lead within three minutes was to set the tone for the remainder of the game and efficient work at the breakdown and accuracy in the handling play resulted in 50 unanswered points in the first half.

To their credit, Crawley delivered a disciplined performance for the remainder of the game and racked up their highest score for many years within the hour. At 104–0, the referee consulted with the players and agreed to end the game early. Bognor showed tenacity and desire throughout.

