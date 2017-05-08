Saunders among front-runners for Crawley Town job

Former Crawley Town caretaker manager Dean Saunders believed to be among the front-runners to be appointed the next Reds boss.

Former Brighton, Liverpool and Wales striker Saunders was previously at Crawley in December 2014 when John Gregory needed heart surgery and despite signs of improvement, oversaw them being relegated from League 1 at the end of the 2015 season.

Saunders was hotly-tipped to become permanent manager at the end of the season, but instead was appointed manager of League 1 club Chesterfield, where he was in charge until November when he parted company with the club.

Reds' previous head coach Dermot Drummy left Crawley Town on Thursday following a poor run of results of just one win in the last 13 league matches, plus a 3-0 defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion under-23s in the Sussex Senior Cup final on Wednesday night at the AMEX.

Andy Hessenthaler was most recently at Leyton Orient and has also managed in games against Crawley for Gillingham and Dover Athletic.

Others quoted include former Reading manager Brian McDermott and former Chelsea captain and Leeds United boss Dennis Wise.

Former Manchester Utd player and MK Dons and Blackpool manager Paul Ince is listed, as is former Derby County and Nottingham Forest manager Billy Davies. ex-Rotherham United boss Neil Redfearn and former Sheffield United boss Nigel Adkins.

Crawley Town owner Ziya Eren said at Friday's press conference he is looking for someone who knows the club and is young and hungry to succeed.

He is looking to appoint the new boss within two weeks.

The following odds are courtesy of www.oddschecker.com

Odds: Andy Hessenthaler 10-1

Brian McDermott 10-1

Dean Saunders 10-1

Mark Allen 10-1

Dennis Wise 12-1

Richard Hill 12-1

Paul Ince 14-1

Billy Davies 16-1

Neil Redfearn 16-1

Nigel Adkins 16-1