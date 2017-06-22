SUSSEX PARALLEL YOUTH GAMES: Katie-George Dunlevy inspires hundreds of kids

The Sussex Parallel Youth Games for young people with disabilities across Sussex is the event in the schools calendar for the students from 15 specials schools that take part each year.

Students from 15 special schools took part at the games which were held at K2, including Manor Green (Crawley).

Athletes were cheered on by Katie-George Dunlevy, from Gossops Green.

Katie is a paralympic gold and silver medallist winner at Rio in tandem cycling.

Katie gave a motivational talk to the participants as part of the opening ceremony.

She said, “It’s really important to promote disability sport and today’s games showcase just how brilliant it is.

"Sport has given me so many life skills from learning how to be proactive to working as part of a team, it’s also hugely developed my mental wellbeing and confidence.

“I found school quite a difficult time due to my visual impairment, but finding a love for sport really helped me. I encourage you all to find something you love doing and stick with it.

"Training is often hard, but in the end, the hard work always pays off!”