Three Bridges hope for reprieve from Ryman League

The bottom-three of the Ryman League South Division, which includes Three Bridges, all looked doomed for relegation.

But Bridges are hoping there might yet be a reprieve with possibly only two going down.

An unnamed team in the Premier Division might yet be folding and there are doubts that sides with ambitions of promotion have the required facilities to go up.

These are all hopes that Bridges, along with fellow strugglers Chatham Town and Godalming, will be clinging to.

But the first requirement is to make sure that Bridges finish ahead of their two rivals if there is to be any chance of survival.

South Park beat Chatham 3-0 on Monday night, so Chatham, Godalming and Bridges all have four games left.

Chatham are one point ahead of Bridges whilst Godalming have two less than us.

Four games remain for Bridges, and they remain hopeful that they can pick up enough points from three of those matches to survive.

Cray Wanderers and Walton Casuals provide home games for Paul Faili’s side, but the away games will be crucial too.

An Easter Monday visit to East Grinstead will not be easy, but this Saturday’s task away to league leaders Tooting & Mitcham United will provide a real test.

Bridges allowed a two-goal lead to slip away to Molesey on Saturday, and they cannot continue to concede goals if they are to stand any chance of survival.