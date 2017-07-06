Watford striker Lewis keen to gain League 2 experience at Crawley Town

Crawley Town's new signing Dennon Lewis is hungry to gain experience of League 2 football.

Reds' sixth recruit of the summer has joined on loan from Premier League Watford for six months.

Reds' new loan signing Dennon Lewis arrives at the Checkatrade Stadium. Picture courtesy of Crawley Town

He is keen to start a new challenge having played in the National League on loan for Woking last season.

Lewis completed his first training session for his new club on Wednesday.

He said: “I’m excited to get started now. It’s a new challenge but one I’m looking forward to.

“We had a tough session this morning and the head coach is working the boys hard.

“It’s really important that all of us are fit for the season ahead and that’s the priority at the moment.”

Lewis wants to compete for a place in at League 2 level having gained experience one level below for Woking last season where he made 21 appearances.

“I was at Woking last season, so League Two is a step up for me now and something I wanted after last year.

“I had a great time there, it was a great experience and changed me as a player but now I’m looking forward to my new challenge here at Crawley.”

“I’ve been at Watford since a young age and it’s somewhere I hold a strong affection for.

“It’s a great club but I’m glad to be here now with Crawley and I’ll gain great experience from this.”

The midfielder/striker praised Crawley's head coach Harry Kewell having played under the Australian at Watford under-23s.

Lewis said: “He’s a really good coach and I’m sure he’ll do well here.

“He’s tough and he pushes you but that’s good – every player needs that to learn and improve.”

Lewis described himself as a good crosser who is pacey and likes to score.

He is aiming to get as much game time as possible while on loan at Crawley.

Lewis said: “My main attribute is probably my crossing, but I’m quick and like to try and score goals too.

“My main target is to play as many games as possible and learn as much as possible, while helping the team to do well.”