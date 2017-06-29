YOUTH FOOTBALL: Ifield Galaxy U12s crowned national champions

Ifield Galaxy became the Aces National Championship winners which this year was hosted in Nottingham.

This prestigious invitational only tournament collects the best of the best around the country to compete to become national champions.

After the loss of the first game a tactical change was agreed by both coaches and players which led Ifield Galaxy U11s representing Crawley to be undefeated right through to the final where they beat Peterborough 1-0 who are the current JPL champions (Junior Premier League).

Along the way, Ifield beat teams representing Nottingham, Derby, Liverpool, Bracknell, Cheshunt and St Albans.

The standard of football played by Galaxy is a truly great marker of the quality in the side with every single player contributing during the course of the tournament adding to some individual moments of brilliance.

Coaches Steve Coward and Ray Johns were delighted after lifting the trophy saying this must be one of the greatest achievements in the history of Ifield Galaxy and it cannot be understated what the boys have done against some really high calibre opposition.

We are so proud of everyone and just shows there are no limits to this talented squad.

Steve and Ray would like to thank the following players for their amazing achievements: Cade Casselmam, Freddie Collingbourne, Louie Conrad, Billy Coward, Bradley De Jesus, Ben Hardman, Matt Hay, Freddie Johns, William Newington, Charles O’Neill & Wills Thompson.