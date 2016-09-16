DVD review: The Almodovar Collection (5 out of 5)

Asked to name our favourite film directors, many of us would plump for the likes of Spielberg, JJ Abrams, Martin Scorsese and Christopher Nolan.

Those with longer memories might go for Hitchcock, Orson Welles or Stanley Kubrick.

The Almodovar Collection

But it may be a surprise that many of the modern-day directors when asked the same question would very possibly mention Pedro Almodovar.

Spain’s most celebrated and cutting-edge film-maker has been producing fascinating movies for more than four decades.

A new box set is a splendid collection of some of his most treasured work and a great introduction to his style that has been copied down the years.

Possibly the one film that many people will have seen is Women On The Verge Of A Nervous Breakdown.

This 1988 movie is the one that put Almodovar in the public eye and gave him his first Oscar nomination.

But we also have the director’s first work with a film company, the 1983 Dark Habits, and several others, right up to 1995’s The Flower Of My Secret.

The movies deal with some adult themes and Almodovar doesn’t hold back with the topics he deals with.

But with newly restored versions of the films and a host of added extras, this is the perfect way to discover an amazing talent.

The Almodovar Collection is released on DVD and BD on September 19.