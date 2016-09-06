Sticky Fingers – a nod to the Rolling Stones – headline two shows at The Haunt in Brighton on September 10 and 11.

Aussie band member Freddy Crabs said: “When we first started jamming, we played under the name Greenleaf. We played some pretty suspect covers of some dope dub choons but never quite did them justice. Miraculously we got asked to play our first show in inner west Sydney at a joint called The Bat and Ball. We had to abandon the name Greenleaf because it wasn’t doing us any favours. While coming up for some inspiration, we spotted the Stones album resting on a table in Paddy’s room. The rest is history, I guess…

“Paddy and Beaker were close friends at school from an early age. They were walking down the street one day when they stumbled across a little Kiwi kid busking outside a pub in Newtown in the inner west of Sydney.

“It was none other than Diz Frost who has fronted the band ever since. The bouncer outside the pub convinced Paddy and Beaks to make friends with Diz because he was a real talent. Paddy grabbed his pup’s bass, Beaks found a drum kit and before long they were all together jamming in the car hole. After a few shows at some teenage house parties, Seamus joined in and the band started getting some half decent shows.

“The song writing process hasn’t changed much since those early days and some of our biggest tracks like How to Fly and Australia St came out of that very garage.

“Diz has grown up with strong affiliation to punk and his native Kiwi reggae and soul. Paddy loves his 90s Britpop while Seamus traditionally only ever cared for hair metal. All our influences have grown over the years but you can hear these separate sounds in all our records.

“The mash-up of styles is what we do best, but it’s that diversity that has made the band more unique than most.

“The new album called Westway (The Glitters & The Slums) and it’s out worldwide on September 30.

“ It’s definitely the best that we’ve come up with yet. A more mature sound with some heavier beats and darker lyrics. It’s definitely a step-up!

“We’ve got our main man producer Dann Hume again, but this time we got him to record us in Thailand. It was a studio in paradise really. We had maids cooking us feeds with a pool, garden, private rooms and massages on request. It was some of the most of fun we’ve ever had!

“Like I said before, it’s more of a mature sound this time and let’s face it we’ve gotten much better at our instruments! Caress and LOP were at times more of a polished and produced sound but this time with Westway we’ve looked to really encapsulate our live sound on record which is one thing we haven’t really done before.

“I think most peeps’ll be impressed with what we’ve come up with as there are new sounds and styles but it still manages to remain uniquely sticky and I think that’s always important.

“This’ll be our sixth time now in Europe so it feels pretty natural to come back again.

“I love everywhere in Europe particularly the service stations because unlike Australia they have fresh food and produce. The only thing I can’t handle is paying to use the dunny!

“I do think that this time will be extra special. We’ll be playing some of the biggest shows yet and we’ll be back in the big tour bus, plus hitting up Italy for the first time.

“We are keen to see some of our pals in Holland and Germany and meet some new cats too because that’s what it’s all about.”

