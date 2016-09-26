Atmospheric open exhibition by Sussex artists

Atmosphere is the theme for this year’s Littlehampton OPEN, which has just been launched at Littlehampton Museum.

The popular exhibition returns for its fifth year and the museum has devoted both the Hearne and Community galleries, to the work of Sussex-based artists.

Amanda Hulse looking at an unusual sculpture, Pass by Jim Hughes ks16000973-3

Amateur and professional artists of all ages were invited to submit work and a private view was held last Saturday.

Exhibitor Carol Haffenden said: “It was a very pleasant, busy place on Saturday. Exhibitors and guests filled the museum, some 200 people, and the art was good.

“The event was well organised and guests were able to view the art on exhibition freely.

“The artworks on display are of a good standard and a very pleasant time was had by all.”

Jonathan Parrett, archives and exhibitions officer, looking at Arun Life by Karen Baird ks16000973-1

One of the largest pieces in the exhibition is Karen Baird’s Arun Life, a wall hanging made using driftwood, shells and other items from the beach. Included are River Road, Littlehampton RNLI, the Harbour Office, boats and lots of seagulls.

She has a second model, called Along the Dock, on display in a glass cabinet. This is made on wood using scrap like old lighters, bottle tops and broken pegs.

Erica Sturla reflects the town in a completely different way in her large digital drawing called Big Fun in Littlehampton. It features the beach, harbour and rows and rows of houses, leading up to Arundel Castle and Cathedral.

One of the most dramatic pieces is Una Curthoys’ three-dimensional piece using acrylics and mixed media, called School’s Out and featuring a blackboard, chalk, lollipop and number cubes.

Visitor Kieran Gibbins in the Hearne Gallery at Littlehampton Museum ks16000973-2

Una uses a similar technique, weaving torn painted canvas strips, for another of her pieces in the exhibition, called Field Weave.

Jane Savage really captures the mood of the Atmosphere theme with her mixed media piece, Untitled 2, a large piece which mixes colours and textures and a flowing, random pattern.

Littlehampton OPEN runs until Friday, November 11, and entry to the museum is free.

For more details, visit www.littlehamptonmuseum.co.uk

