Award nominations for CFT

Chichester Festival Theatre has received five nominations in this year’s UK Theatre Awards, recognising outstanding achievement across production, acting and design.

Festival 2016 is the final season under the leadership of artistic director Jonathan Church and executive director Alan Finch.

Half A Sixpence, this summer’s co-production with Cameron Mackintosh, is nominated as Best Musical Production. Charlie Stemp receives a nomination for Best Performance in a Musical for his leading role as Arthur Kipps. Half A Sixpence transfers to the West End’s Noël Coward Theatre from October 29.

Two young actors from Chichester’s Young Chekhov trilogy in Festival 2015, now playing at the National Theatre, are recognised for their roles. James McArdle’s roles in Platonov and Ivanov are nominated for Best Performance in a Play; Olivia Vinall gains a nomination for Best Supporting Performance in The Seagull.

Robert Jones’s stage set for John Galsworthy’s play Strife, which recently ended its run in the Minerva, is nominated for Best Design.

Two Sheffield Theatre musicals directed by Daniel Evans, the incoming artistic director of CFT, Showboat and Flowers for Mrs Harris, also figure strongly in the nominations; while The Herbal Bed, produced for English Touring Theatre by Chichester’s incoming executive director Rachel Tackley, is nominated as Best Touring Production.

The UK Theatre Awards ceremony will be held on Sunday, October 9 at London’s Guildhall, hosted by Lesley Manville.

The full list of UK Theatre Award nominations can be seen here: http://www.officiallondontheatre.co.uk/news/latest-news/article/item374195/uk-theatre-awards-nominations-announced/



