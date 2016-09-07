Busy season ahead for Bognor Regis Music Club

Bognor Regis Music Club launches into its 39th season on Saturday, September 17 at 7pm with the club’s AGM, followed by a concert which is completely free of charge.

Chairman Chris Coote said: “Ever since its formation in 1977, the club has held over 15 concerts every season, some given by professional artists and others by club members and their contacts. Past performers at the club have included Tasmin Little, Emma Johnson, Mark Padmore, Piers Lane, William Bennett, Margaret Fingerhut, Clifford Benson, Jack Brymer, Nicholas Daniel and Levon Chilingirian.

“I am looking forward to the new season at the club, our aim being to make chamber and vocal music in a variety of styles available to as many people as possible in the delightful and intimate setting of the Bognor Club. Admission prices for our professional concerts are £9 for members and £11 for visitors which we believe offers fantastic value for money. Concerts organised by club members cost only £6 (£8 for visitors). There is no need to book tickets in advance. Just turn up on the night. Membership of the club costs £12 (£20 for a couple). I believe we are different to other concert societies in our area in that we actively encourage participation by club members and their musical friends. For example, this season we have three members’ evenings where any club member can perform, and four concerts organised by club members, who draw on their musical contacts to provide a wide variety of high quality entertainment.”

Concerts between now and December are:

• September 17 – Following the Club’s AGM, which will be short and informal, there will be a programme organised by club member Rex Latter, featuring performances by bassoonist Alison Woodward, violinist Gill Stevenson, soprano Susanna Bennison, trumpeter Rachel Benson and euphonium player Ian Smith.

• October 1 – An Evening with Colin Peters and Friends, featuring Rachmaninoff’s cello sonata played by Graham Elliott.

• October 15– A concert given by the Pallant Piano Group, a local group of pianists who come together to play to each other under Terry Allbright.

• October 29 – A piano and violin recital by Lucía Nunez and Alvise Pascucci, recent graduates from Trinity Laban Conservertoire. They will be playing works by Mozart, Beethoven, Schubert and Schumann.

• November 12 – A Members’ musical evening organised by club member Rebecca Grove.

• November 26 – A recital by soprano Alison Rose, accompanied by James Cheung.

Chris added: “In 2017 we are delighted to welcome Susan Legg who will take a vocal masterclass, and a fellow teacher from Chichester University, Angela Zanders, who will give a lecture recital on women composers. Our final professional concert will be from the Portsmouth-based Albertine string quartet.

“As in previous years a group of talented musicians currently studying at Chichester University will be assembled, on this occasion by teaching fellow and researcher Laura Ritchie. and we are delighted that our Young Musicians concert is again being organised by Sacha and Nina Levtov, featuring talented pupils from the Regis School of Music.

“We cordially invite anyone who would like to try out the club to come along on September 17.”

More details 01243 773276 or 01243 861620.

