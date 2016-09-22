Celebrating the music of Michael Jackson

King Of Pop featuring Navi and Jennifer Batten recreates the music of Michael Jackson at Portsmouth Guildhall on Wednesday, September 28.

Spokeswoman Maria Philippou said: “The King Of Pop starring Navi is back and for the very first time, Navi will be joined on stage by Michael's original guitarist - Jennifer Batten, direct from the USA - for a string of UK dates in 2016. Jennifer performed with Michael on all three world tours (Bad, Dangerous, History) and the iconic Super bowl half-time show.

“Get ready to moonwalk at this incredible show starring the world’s leading MJ tribute artist Navi who is joined by Jackson’s original lead guitarist - Jennifer Batten.

“Along with his incredible live band and dancers, Navi and Jennifer will be taking theatres across the UK by storm with this thrilling new show that will take you closer than you ever imagined to an original Jackson concert.

“Navi is the only MJ tribute ever to be chosen by Michael Jackson himself where he described his performance as ‘Incredible’. Having performed for Michael at one of his birthday parties in Los Angeles, Michael not only applauded Navi for his renditions of Smooth Criminal and Billie Jean, but went onto giving him a standing ovation – an incredible moment which was captured on film. From there, they remained friends and Navi was regularly hired as a body double and decoy to distract fans and press when Michael was on tour.

“Navi is regarded as the leading and most successful Michael Jackson tribute artist on the planet - a claim that is backed up by an incredible list of achievements chalked up in a career spanning three decades.

“Unbeknown to Navi, the personal highlight of his career was to follow the very next day when he was invited by Michael to visit his home, Neverland - a surreal experience for the tribute. Navi spent the day with Michael, visited his cinema, his zoo, went on a few of the theme park rides and had a barbeque on the grounds.

Since Michael's death, Navi has continued to work alongside the MJ Estate and has performed his tribute worldwide in a staggering 61 countries on 6 continents.

“Jennifer Batten was Michael’s right-hand woman on three sell-out world tours. She was initially hand-picked to play on the Bad Tour but Michael was so impressed that she joined him on the road for the next 10 years, playing on his Dangerous and History tours to more than 4.5 million fans worldwide.

“Now, Jennifer has teamed up with Navi for an unforgettable experience - taking fans closer to an original MJ concert.

“Featuring hits such as Smooth Criminal, Beat It, Billie Jean, Black or White, Man In The Mirror and the ‘Jackson Five’ classics in a show suitable for the whole family.”

