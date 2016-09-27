Cellist Graham Elliott entertains Bognor Regis Music Club

The next concert at the Bognor Regis Music Club on Saturday, October 1 at 7pm will be An Evening with Colin Peters and Friends, featuring cellist Graham Elliott, former member of the London Symphony and Royal Philharmonic Orchestras.

Graham will be playing the Rachmaninoff Cello Sonata op 19 and the Chopin Introduction and Polonaise Brillante, accompanied by Colin Peters, club member and former gold medallist at the Trinity College of Music.

Also featuring will be the Mendelssohn Concertstucke for two clarinets and piano, performed by John McSweeney and Ann Jones, with Helen Phillips at the piano.

The concert will also include items performed by the Bognor Probus Club Choir, under the direction of Colin Peters.

Club chairman Chris Coote said: “I am delighted that Colin has organised such an interesting programme for the club and am particularly pleased that Graham Elliott, who features on the original Star Wars soundtrack, will be performing two beautiful pieces from the cello and piano repertoire.

The concert is at the Club’s concert room, 2 Sudley Road. Entry at the door is £6 for members, £8 for visitors, and £4 for students. New members and visitors are especially welcome. More details from Chris Coote (01243 773276), Helen Woods (01243 861620), or from the website www.BognorRegisMusic.org.uk.

