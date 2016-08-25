Claire Martin’s swinging into September with Shoreham Ropetackle gig

Claire Martin and The Dave Newton Trio are heading to Shoreham’s Ropetackle Arts Centre on Friday, September 2 (8pm).

Ropetackle spokesman Mark Phillips said: “Internationally renowned jazz singer Claire Martin OBE returns to Ropetackle for a swinging spectacular to kick off our autumn season.”

Mark continued: “Widely regarded one of the finest singers in jazz, Claire – a Brighton resident – will be joined by celebrated pianist Dave Newton and his rhythm section plus special guest saxophonist Julian Nicholas.

“Together they’ll perform a night of Great American Songbook classics from the likes of Gershwin, Porter, Arlen and Berlin.

“Julian and Claire are co-curators of the annual South Coast Jazz Festival, which Ropetackle has hosted since its inception in 2014.

“The festival has just received Arts Council funding and we are delighted to announce its return in January 2017 – stay tuned for more news!”

Claire Martin OBE is an acclaimed jazz vocalist and BBC Radio 3 broadcaster. Claire has performed all over the world and, until his death in 2012, she worked extensively with composer and pianist Sir Richard Rodney Bennett, playing to sell-out crowds.

She has won the British Jazz Awards seven times.

Tickets for the Ropetackle concert cost £15. Call 01273 464440 or email boxoffice@ropetacklecentre.co.uk.

Visit www.clairemartinjazz.co.uk.

