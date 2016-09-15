Cranleigh choirs team up with hot British vocal ensemble Apollo5

The young a cappella ensemble Apollo5 perform with the Choirs of Cranleigh School on Wednesday, September 21 (7.30pm).

The concert takes place at Cranleigh School Chapel, Horseshoe Lane, Cranleigh.

Apollo5 has been called the hottest new British vocal ensemble around.

Praised for its engaging and entertaining performances, its repertoire includes retro jazz, pop and classical arrangements.

The group’s performances in London have included St Matin-in-the-Fields, the Royal Albert Hall, the Troxy, Café de Paris and the Houses of Parliament.

UK Festivals include the City of London Festival, the London A Cappalla Festival, the Petworth Festival and the Aldeburgh High Tide Festival.

The five outstanding vocalists also perform internationally, most recently touring the USA before singing at the Festival La Folle Journée in France.

Apollo5 has broadcast live on Resonance FM, BBC Radio 2 and Classic FM. The group has recently worked in partnership with The Sixteen, The National Gallery and St Martin-in-the-Fields, presenting an exciting new festival, Sounds Sublime.

A spokesperson for Cranleigh School said: “We are delighted that the choirs of Cranleigh School will be working with Apollo5 and have been invited to join them in performance.”

Tickets for the concert cost £16 (£13 concessions).

Visit www.cranleigh.org/tickets.

Tickets can no longer be booked over the phone or by email.

General enquiries can be dealt with by sending an email to tickets@cranleigh.org or by calling 01483 542010.

For events for which there is a charge for tickets, payment can be made online via credit and debit card. For events for which there is no charge, tickets are still booked using the same online system.

Once purchased, you will receive an email with a PDF of your ticket. You can print your ticket from home or bring your ticket with you on your mobile device.

