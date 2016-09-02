Every Brilliant Thing in Worthing

Following an international tour, Every Brilliant Thing, a play by award-winning playwright Duncan Macmillan with Jonny Donahoe, comes to Worthing Theatres on Friday, September 9 with a performance in the intimate space of The Denton as part of its third nationwide tour.

Paines Plough has collaborated with Pentabus Theatre Company to co-produce the one-man show, a piece about depression and the lengths we will go to for those we love.

You’re six years old. Mum’s in hospital. Dad says she’s ‘done something stupid’. She finds it hard to be happy. So you start to make a list of everything that’s brilliant about the world.

Everything that’s worth living for. Ice cream. Kung Fu movies. Burning things. Laughing so hard you shoot milk out your nose. Construction cranes. And me

You leave it on her pillow. You know she’s read it because she’s corrected your spelling. Soon, the list will take on a life of its own.

A spokesman said: “The piece explores the subject of depression, depicting it in a dynamic and accessible way that examines the condition in a funny and joyful light. It integrates comedic elements and offers many possibilities for engagement and insight into a subject rarely discussed so openly, showing the world through the perspective of a six-year-old.”

Writer Duncan Macmillan’s honours include UK Theatre Award for Best Director, Best New Play at the Off West End Awards, the Big Ambition Award and the Pearson Prize. Both 1984 and People Places and Things also received Olivier Award nominations for Best New Play.

Paines Plough was formed in 1974 over a pint of Paines bitter in the Plough pub. Since then they’ve produced more than 130 new productions by world-renowned playwrights including Stephen Jeffreys, Abi Morgan, Sarah Kane, Mark Ravenhill, Dennis Kelly and Mike Bartlett, touring these plays to hundreds of places from Manchester to Moscow to Maidenhead.

Founder John Adams handed the artistic directorship to John Chapman in 1982. Pip Broughton succeeded in 1985, followed by Anna Furse (1990), Penny Ciniewicz (1994), Vicky Featherstone (1997) and Roxana Silbert (2005). The current artistic directors James Grieve and George Perrin took up post on 1 February 2010.

Pentabus Theatre Company’s mission is to develop and produce quality new theatre about the contemporary rural world, touring the country with plays that have local impact and national resonance, to turn up in people’s village halls, theatres and digital backyards and connect audiences nationwide.

Over four decades they’ve produced 150 new plays, supported 100 playwrights and reached over half a million audience members.

