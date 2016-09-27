Garrick Palmer exhibition in Chichester

Portsmouth-born painter, printmaker and photographer Garrick Palmer returns to Chichester with an exhibition at the Oxmarket Centre of Arts (running until Sunday, October 9).

An Oxmarket spokesman said: “Garrick studied painting and engraving (1951-55) at Portsmouth College of Art followed by 4 years at the Royal Academy schools. He then taught at Winchester School of Art until retirement in 1986. Throughout those years printmaking became his most consistent medium. The strength and energy of his work is evident in his expressive interpretations of landscape and the sea.

“Notable career highlights include his exhibition of prints in ‘A Life in Wood Engraving’ (Pallant House Gallery, 2011) and receiving the Society of Wood Engravers 75th Anniversary award (2012). He has also produced many book illustrations, with particular connections to the Folio Society, whilst pursuing and exploring his own ideas.

Always fascinated by photography throughout his life, particularly black and white, it wasn’t until an unexpected photographic commission, after retirement, for the newly formed Hampshire Sculpture Trust, set him on a path he would then follow for the next 20 years, affording him a second career. As with printmaking, Garrick has undertaken many photographic commissions. He has also developed his own increasingly personal projects - sometimes using images that had been stored for years. In 2001 Garrick was commissioned to document the demolition of the site next to Pallant House and the building of the new Pallant House Gallery in Chichester, a project that occupied him until 2006 – many of these images will be exhibited in this exhibition. Other photographic exhibitions have included Winchester Gallery and Portsmouth Anglican Cathedral (both 2006) and Portsmouth Museum and Art Gallery (2008).

“Recent years have seen Garrick return to the medium of painting, in what he describes as a ‘somewhat bumpy experience as I’ve been exploring new approaches to the subject matter and methods of working.’

“In preparing for his forthcoming exhibition at the Oxmarket Centre of Arts, Garrick has had considerable time to reflect on a lifetime’s work. He’s particularly conscious that many of his works have been sold privately, lost, bought by museums and galleries and some have even ended up on Ebay! At 83 years young, this may well be the first and last time to view such an extensive and varied collection of Garrick Palmer’s work.”

For more information visit www.garrickpalmer.co.uk.

