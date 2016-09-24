Johnny Lloyd kicks off tour in Brighton

Johnny Lloyd plays a solo gig at Brighton’s Bleach on September 28.

Spokesman Thom Williams said: “Starting in Brighton, Lloyd will play a string of shows including London’s Barfly on September 29th. The tour will be ex-Tribes and Operahouse singer and guitarist's biggest run of solo shows to date and follows high profile support slots so far including The Maccabees, Mystery Jets, Jamie T and most recently Black Honey.

“Lloyd will be performing songs from his new EP ‘Dreamland’, which features tracks produced by Hugo White from The Maccabees as well as Jamie T. The EP is out now on Xtra Mile Recordings and reached Number 12 in the iTunes Pop Chart.

“The single ‘Pilgrims’ is currently playlisted at Radio X after bagging the Shock Of The New daytime slot and has had further plays on 6Music thanks to Steve Lamacq and Dermot O’Leary’s Radio 2 show. The video which features British Actor Douglas Booth premiered on VEVO clocking up an impressive 37,000 views –watch it HERE.

UK HEADLINE TOUR DATES:

SEPTEMBER

Wed 28th BRIGHTON, Bleach

Thu 29th LONDON, Barfly - SOLD OUT

Fri 30th NOTTINGHAM, Bodega

OCTOBER

Sat 1st BRISTOL Louisiana

Mon 3rd BIRMINGHAM, Sunflower Lounge

Tue 4th MANCHESTER Gullivers

Thu 6th SHEFFIELD, Hayle

Fri 7th NEWCASTLE, Think Tank Social

Sat 8th GLASGOW Tenement Trail @Nice ’N' Sleazy

