Lauren Housley plays Worthing date

After a gig in Chichester earlier this year, blues artist Lauren Housley is back in West Sussex for a gig in Worthing with the good news that her debut album is imminent.

“We have got proper distribution in place for the album and people that just really love what we do and want to be involved with us for a very long time,” says Manchester-based Lauren who will be at the Connaught Studio on Thursday, October 6.

Back in February she was talking about reworking and re-releasing her original debut album, Sweet Surrender which came out in August last year. In effect, she’s now reworked it and rethought it so much that it has become a different album, soon to enjoy a much fuller release than Sweet Surrender ever had.

It will even have a new title, The Beauty of This Life, a new track which has been added to the mix – a song which sums up the way Lauren tries to lead her life.

“I wrote this song, quite a spiritual song. I wrote it one morning. It just woke me up at four o’clock one morning, and I just ran over to my guitar and started writing it. I just started singing it, and the whole song was pretty much written straightaway… which is much, much better than slogging for months!

“I think I had been having a lot of very vivid dreams, and maybe it was something in a dream that triggered it.

“I have just been in a very creative mindset. So, yes, I would say it is quite spiritual, not a song about anyone or anything in particular. It’s just a song about the beauty of life and trying to embody that into everything you do and trying not to get too immersed in the negative things.

“I think everyone struggles at times. Everyone goes through difficult times. This song has helped me as well. Sometimes I can be a bit of a negative so-and-so as well, and I just hope this song will help other people to think about life more positively. You think about this song, and it just has to be the title track!”

All of it represents a positive move forward for the album as originally released, as Lauren explains.

“We have reworked some older songs and we have also brought in some new songs. I loved every single track on there, but really it is just a question of getting it to the stage where it feels like a complete piece.

“I didn’t think that at the time. I wouldn’t have put it out if I had not been happy with it, but when we first released it, we were independent and there is only a certain amount in the pot before it runs out.

“You think ‘Shall we finish it now or shall we keep going for another two years?’ But now we have had the opportunity to revisit it all and rethink it all and make something even better.

“There are only a couple of songs from the old album. I would say it is pretty much a new album.”

And the good news is that it will be out at the start of November.

Things are all moving in the right direction: “I have just been keeping busy playing lots of gigs, and it’s great. I am pleased with the way things are going.

“I think I’ve always had an ability to connect with certain emotions,” says Lauren of her emotive style. “I’ve been writing songs since I was about 13, but back then, I probably didn’t know that I was. It was just a form of expression at the time.”

A number of Lauren’s songs have been either play-listed or on prime-spot play at Radio 2 by the likes of Chris Evans, Jeremy Vine, Bob Harris and Robert Elms.

